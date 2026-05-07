How to Start Introducing Fermented Foods and Probiotics for Gut Health

You can’t talk about gut health without probiotics, fermented foods, and microbiome diversity entering the conversation. While these interventions are widely discussed, some clinicians argue that how they are introduced may matter just as much as the interventions themselves—especially for people with significant gut dysbiosis or digestive symptoms.

In this final clip of the series, Michael Guidry, MS, LDN, a licensed nutritionist and founder at PrecisionGut.ai, explains why he takes a “food first” approach to supporting the microbiome, why fermented foods may need to be introduced gradually, and why microbial diversity may be one of the most important long-term goals for gut health.

“As long as you’re alive, today is the best day to start improving your health.”

Clip Highlights

Why some people may need to introduce fermented foods gradually

“If you have a very dysbiotic gut, if you have a lot of gut issues, what you can do is start with the liquid from the fermented vegetables.”

Why a “food first” philosophy may matter for microbiome health

Why diversity in both diet and probiotics may support the microbiome

“The more diversity in your microbiome, the healthier you are, and the more diversity in your diet, the more diversity in your microbiome.”

How to approach probiotics more cautiously and intentionally

“You want to start with very small amounts. And also to rotate them because there’s a lot of different strains out there.”

Takeaway

Supporting the microbiome may not require extreme interventions, but a gradual and consistent approach centered around food diversity, thoughtful introductions, and long-term microbial balance.

“You should be looking for what's in season, and you should be trying to rotate and eat a lot of different colored vegetables and different types of vegetables to get the benefit that your body's going to require to be healthy.”

🔜 Coming Soon: New Series on Balancing Blood Sugar for the Brain

Article behind the interview: How Gut Bacteria Shape Energy, Cravings, and Weight

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