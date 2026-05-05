The Vegetables Most People Aren’t Eating for Gut Health

Some of the most often discussed gut health foods tend to be probiotics, supplements, and fermented products (which we’ll cover in the next clip). But one of the most overlooked categories may be far simpler: fiber-rich vegetables, especially root vegetables that rarely make it onto most of our plates.

In this clip, Michael Guidry, MS, LDN, a licensed nutritionist and founder at PrecisionGut.ai, explains why neglected vegetables like rutabaga, turnips, radishes, and jicama may help support the microbiome, and why improving gut health also requires removing what is driving imbalance in the first place.

Clip Highlights

Why root vegetables may be an overlooked source of microbiome support

“Like rutabaga, turnips, daikons, radishes. All of these vegetables, no one’s eating.”

How fiber-rich vegetables may help positively modulate the microbiome

“If you were to just start incorporating a half a cup of root vegetables once or twice a day, now you’re going to start modulating your microbiome.”

Why rebuilding gut health may also require removing what contributes to dysbiosis

“You can’t continue to be eating processed carbs, sugars, and all the foods that are causing the erosion.”

Takeaway

Supporting the microbiome may be less about finding a miracle food and more about consistently feeding beneficial bacteria while reducing the inputs that disrupt them.

🔜 Coming Soon: Fermented Foods & Probiotics

Article behind the interview: How Gut Bacteria Shape Energy, Cravings, and Weight

Share