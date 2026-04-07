Metabolic Psychiatry Is Moving Fast. You Don’t Have to Wait.

Metabolic psychiatry is gaining serious momentum—drawing interest from clinicians, researchers, and patients looking for new approaches to mental health.

What was once considered fringe is now being studied across disciplines, with a growing number of clinical trials underway. But while policy, guidelines, and widespread adoption move slowly, patients are still looking for ways to feel better now.

Taken together, these conversations suggest a broader shift that reframes mental health through a metabolic lens.

In this clip, metabolic psychiatry researcher and clinician Erin Louise Bellamy, PhD, explains where the field stands today, and why individuals don’t necessarily have to wait for the system to catch up.

Clip Highlights

Why progress in nutrition + medicine is often slow

“Nutrition and medicine are tied up with big food and big pharma.”

How metabolic psychiatry is outpacing past dietary movements

What’s happening right now in research (including 13+ RCTs underway)

“I think we have over 13 randomized control trials that are underway right now, and there are plenty more to come.”

Why individual action doesn’t have to wait for system-wide change

Takeaway

The science is catching up—but the entry point is already available to patients willing to engage with it.

“You have the ability to choose how you eat. And you have the ability to choose what nutrition you have day to day, what supplements you have, and how you look after yourself. So all of that is within your grasp right now—you don’t have to wait.”

🔜 Coming Soon: How the Microbiome Drives Cravings, Hunger, and Metabolism

Article behind the interview: Why Experts Are Exploring Ketogenic Therapy for Mental Health

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