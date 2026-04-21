Why Metabolic Health Starts With the Fundamentals

Metabolic health is often framed as requiring advanced interventions, targeted therapies, and precision tools. But some clinicians argue that the most powerful levers are still the most basic.

In this clip, Michael Guidry, MS, LDN, a licensed nutritionist and founder at PrecisionGut.ai, explains why returning to a foundational lifestyle may have a substantial impact on both metabolic and gut health, and how this connects directly to hunger, cravings, and satiety.

“We just tend to think we’re so sophisticated that we have to go to these more advanced therapeutics as opposed to just saying, ‘hey, let’s go back to the fundamentals.’”

Clip Highlights

Why going back to the basics may matter more than advanced interventions

How diet, sleep, stress, and movement support metabolic and gut health

“Let’s go back to fixing our diet, hydrating, managing our stress, sleeping properly, exercising every day, getting your sunlight.”

How the microbiome may influence hunger, satiety, and cravings

“When you have a healthy microbiome, you’re not hungry. You eat your meal and you’re very satisfied… you don’t have to overeat.”

Takeaway

Improving metabolic health may simply be more consistency with foundational habits that support the gut. As the microbiome stabilizes, appetite regulation, satiety, and cravings may begin to shift as well.

“So really, when you hit that homeostasis point where your microbiome is intact and working properly, then you don't crave anything.”

🔜 Coming Soon: These Are the Foods That Feed the Microbiome

Article behind the interview: How Gut Bacteria Shape Energy, Cravings, and Weight

Share

Subscribe for more expert insights, 2-3x/week in your inbox.