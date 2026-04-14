Your Microbiome Is Ringing the Dinner Bell

An unhealthy microbiome may play a direct role in shaping cravings, appetite, and even food-seeking behavior, particularly in the context of dysbiosis and overgrowth of certain organisms like Candida.

While this idea is still being explored across clinical and research settings, some clinicians describe a direct gut–brain signaling loop that may influence what we feel compelled to eat in real time.

In this first clip of the series, Michael Guidry, MS, LDN, a licensed nutritionist and founder at PrecisionGut.ai, explains how this process may work, and why changing the internal environment of the microbiome is key to shifting those patterns.

“Do you realize that your microbiome is telling you what to eat?”

Clip Highlights

Why cravings may be linked to a microbiome imbalance

“If you have cravings, you have dysbiosis.”

How certain gut organisms may influence brain signaling through the vagus nerve

“That candida is stimulating the vagus nerve to the brain, and it’s ringing the dinner bell. It’s saying to you, ‘get in your car right now and drive to the store and buy those donuts.’”

Why “food first” strategies focus on starving undesirable microbes and rebuilding diversity

Takeaway

Cravings are not purely a matter of willpower—they may reflect signals coming from the gut itself. Shifting those signals requires changing the environment that is making them.

🔜 Coming Soon: Why Metabolic Disease Starts in the Gut

Article behind the interview: How Gut Bacteria Shape Energy, Cravings, and Weight

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