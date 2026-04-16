Why Metabolic Disease Starts in the Gut

Metabolic health is increasingly being discussed through the lens of the gut microbiome—an ecosystem that appears to play a central role in how the body processes food, regulates energy, and maintains metabolic balance.

In this clip, Michael Guidry, MS, LDN, a licensed nutritionist and founder at PrecisionGut.ai, explains how imbalances in the microbiome may contribute to downstream metabolic conditions, and why this system is considered dynamic and modifiable over time.

“Basically, it all starts with how 90 percent of diseases start with an imbalance of the gut microbiome. And we know that about 50 to 60 percent of that change in the microbiome is correlated to the foods that you’re eating.”

Clip Highlights

Why gut imbalances may play a role in metabolic disease

How dysbiosis can contribute to downstream metabolic disruption

“What happens is you first create dysbiosis, which is an imbalance of the microbiome, and then that leads to the metabolic imbalance that then leads to obesity and Type 2 diabetes and some of those other conditions.”

Why the microbiome is considered a dynamic and adaptable system

“The microbiome is always changing, and it can be modulated.”

Takeaway



Metabolic health may not be determined by a single factor, but by a complex and responsive ecosystem in the gut that changes over time, and may be influenced by diet and lifestyle.

“The microbiome, those are our best friends, and they help us to do a lot of different jobs in the gut and in our health. So, having a healthy microbiome is going to help in all those areas that lead to metabolic disease.”

🔜 Coming Soon: Why Metabolic Health Starts With the Fundamentals

Article behind the interview: How Gut Bacteria Shape Energy, Cravings, and Weight

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