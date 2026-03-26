Can Ketones Quiet Food Noise?

Food noise has quickly become a buzzword, fueled in part by the rise of GLP-1 medications and the way people describe their effects.

But beyond pharmaceuticals, metabolic psychiatry researcher and clinician Erin Louise Bellamy, PhD, says shifts in diet, particularly those that improve satiety and metabolic stability, may also play a role.

“If you’re satiated and you are happy with the food that you’re eating, you got a good amount of fat, that food noise comes right down and quietens. So binge tendencies drop off.”

For individuals on the spectrum of food addiction or binge eating, that shift can be significant.

As satiety improves and metabolic stability increases, cravings tend to decrease and the urge to overeat can diminish.

But what happens when ketones enter the picture? When we prioritize these healthy fats and reduce carbohydrates, the body undergoes a metabolic shift. Instead of relying on sugar, it begins to produce ketones for fuel, which may play a role in the “quieting” effect.

While research is still emerging, Bellamy says early clinical observations point to a potential relationship between ketone levels and reductions in food noise.

“We don’t have hard research on it yet, but from the papers that we do have, which are case reports and case studies, and from what I’m seeing in practice, it seems that the higher the ketones, it just seems to really quieten it down.”

In particular, she points to what’s often called the therapeutic range of ketosis, typically around 1.5 to 3 mmol/L.

At that level, several things may be happening at once, including more stable blood sugar, which reduces the spikes and crashes that can drive cravings.

“That kind of zen-like feeling, that calmness… for people who have a lot of food noise is just like a breath of fresh air.”

Bellamy notes that when ketones are consistently in this range, the internal “voice” around food often becomes much quieter and easier to manage.

“It’s pretty much either gone or it’s very quiet and easy to manage.”

Importantly, this is based on early evidence and clinical experience, not large-scale trials. But the consistency of these observations is notable.

Clip Highlights

The relationship between satiety, fat intake, and food noise

Why binge tendencies may decrease as hunger stabilizes

Early clinical observations on ketones and food noise

What the “therapeutic range” of ketosis looks like

How blood sugar stability and brain chemistry may play a role

Takeaway

While research is still evolving, early clinical observations suggest ketones may play a role in quieting food noise, particularly when metabolic stability and satiety are in place.

🔜 Coming Soon: When Ketones Drop, Do Mental Health Symptoms Come Back?

Article behind the interview: Why Experts Are Exploring Ketogenic Therapy for Mental Health

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