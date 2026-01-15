You Don’t Have to Start With Full Ketosis

For many people, the idea of making major dietary changes feels overwhelming, especially when struggling with their mental health. The assumption is often that it’s all-or-nothing: either you commit to a strict ketogenic diet, or there’s no point in trying at all.

In this clip, Dr. Matthew Bernstein, board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, explains why that framing misses the mark—and how metabolic approaches can be tailored based on diagnosis, severity, and metabolic health.

“A lot of people say, ‘Okay, well, I do want to make changes, but that sounds like too much for me.’”

Rather than starting with ketosis, Dr. Bernstein describes a more gradual, individualized path that still targets many of the same underlying mechanisms.

Clip Highlights:

Metabolic psychiatry does not require an all-or-nothing dietary shift

Many people can start by reducing ultra-processed foods and added sugars

Moving toward whole foods may already support brain energetics and inflammation

Additional supports like sleep, exercise, circadian rhythm alignment, and mind–body practices, reinforce the same metabolic pathways

The need for full ketosis depends on diagnosis severity and baseline metabolic health

“So we start with, let’s just reduce ultra-processed foods. Let’s start getting into more whole foods, get rid of some sugar, processed flour, industrial refined oils, and add more vegetables. ”

When Ketosis May Matter More:

Dr. Bernstein is clear that while many people may benefit from incremental changes, more severe psychiatric conditions may require deeper metabolic intervention.

“If we’re working on a severe mental illness… most likely we’re going to need to actually get to the point of being in ketosis to see dramatic benefits for mental health.”

At the same time, he emphasizes that for moderate depression, anxiety, or attentional issues, improvements may occur well before reaching full ketosis.

“We may not need to get all the way to the full, full ketogenic diet.”

The Takeaway:

Context matters. Diagnosis, symptom severity, and metabolic health all influence how aggressive an intervention needs to be.

Rather than one single diet for everyone, this approach focuses on matching the level of metabolic support to the individual—sometimes through gradual dietary shifts, sometimes through ketosis, and often through a combination of lifestyle factors that support brain energy.

