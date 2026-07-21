Why Protein, Fat, and Carbs Aren't the Whole Story

In the first two clips of this series, Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a food scientist and CEO of Mendocino Food Consulting, explained why modern farming may be reducing the mineral content of our food and why minerals are essential for producing cellular energy.

In this next clip, he explains why minerals, not macronutrients, are what make that process possible.

Clip Highlights

Why macronutrients alone aren’t enough

“You can throw all the macronutrients you want, but they’re really structural.”

A simple analogy for why minerals matter

“Those are the macronutrients. But the actual engine is the minerals.”

Why eating a healthy diet may not guarantee enough minerals

“Even if you knock those macronutrients off, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to be able to find all the minerals... that you really need for a lot of these functions.”

Takeaway

Protein, fat, and carbohydrates provide the raw materials, but minerals help make cellular energy production possible. According to Le, getting enough macronutrients doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting all the minerals your body needs.

🔜 Coming Soon: How to Get More Minerals From Your Food

Article behind the interview: How Mineral Deficiencies Can Lead to Fatigue and Brain Fog

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