Why Our Food Contains Fewer Minerals Than It Used To

When we talk about nutrition, the conversation usually revolves around calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fat. But according to Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a food scientist and CEO of Mendocino Food Consulting, there’s another piece of the puzzle that often gets overlooked: minerals.

In this first clip of the series, he explains how decades of intensive agriculture may be depleting the minerals in our soil—and why that matters for the tiny power plants inside our cells, our mitochondria.

Clip Highlights

Why intensive farming can gradually deplete minerals from agricultural soil

“You can’t just pull things out and hope that they’ll spontaneously regenerate.”

The role minerals like magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese, and iodine play in mitochondrial function

“These are the co-factors that sort of power the enzymes that are used to produce the energy that we have in our mitochondria.”

Why these minerals act as essential cofactors that help produce cellular energy

What can happen when those minerals are in short supply

“You have a deficiency in those, things just don’t work.”

A simple analogy for why minerals matter

“It’s like a motor. It’s like an engine.”

Takeaway

Calories provide fuel, but minerals help your cells convert that fuel into usable energy. If the foods we eat contain fewer of the essential nutrients than they once did, it raises an important question: Are we paying enough attention to the quality of the soil that our food grows in?

🔜 Coming Soon: Why Minerals Are the Engine Behind Your Energy

Article behind the interview: How Mineral Deficiencies Can Lead to Fatigue and Brain Fog

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