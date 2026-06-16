Why Insulin Resistance Can Drive Carb Cravings and Food Noise

There seem to be two types of people: those who always seem to forget to eat, and those who are perpetually planning their next meal. What gives?

In this clip, endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, Gillian Goddard, MD, explains how insulin resistance may contribute to carb cravings and “food noise”—the persistent thoughts about food that can consume significant mental energy throughout the day.

Clip Highlights

Why carb cravings can be an early sign of insulin resistance

“Carb craving is a big, big sign of insulin resistance.”

How insulin influences appetite and food-related thoughts in the brain

“Insulin actually acts in our brain to tell us to consume more carbohydrates.”

The connection between insulin resistance and food noise

Why cravings aren’t always just for sweets

How elevated insulin levels can affect appetite even when blood sugar levels appear normal

“But as you're producing more and more insulin, that signal is headed to your brain and telling your brain to be thinking about food and carbohydrates.”

Takeaway

Cravings aren’t always about willpower, or even hunger. In some cases, they may be influenced by the hormonal signals involved in glucose metabolism. Persistent carb cravings and food noise may be clues that insulin levels are playing a larger role behind the scenes.

“I find that people with a lot of food noise often are insulin resistant.”

🔜 Coming Soon: Stress, Cortisol, Sleep, and Executive Brain Function

Article behind the interview: How Blood Sugar Crashes Are Secretly Killing Your Leadership

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