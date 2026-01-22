Why Food Quality Matters More Than Ketone Levels

As interest in metabolic approaches for mental health grows, ketosis is often treated as the goal. Hit the number, get the benefit.

In the last post, we talked about why full ketosis isn’t always the starting point, but this clip focuses on why ketosis alone isn’t the whole solution.

Dr. Matthew Bernstein, board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, explains why that framing can fall short—especially when food quality, lifestyle factors, and medical oversight are ignored.

This part of the conversation moves beyond whether ketosis is needed and focuses on how metabolic benefits are actually achieved at the cellular level, and where people often go wrong.

Clip Highlights:

Medication changes require medical partnership—not DIY experimentation

Why processed keto foods, sometimes referred to as “dirty keto,” can undermine mental health outcomes

“You can definitely be in ketosis and not get that many mental health benefits.”

Why whole-food ketogenic or low-carb approaches may work without extreme ketone levels

How sleep and exercise amplify metabolic benefits

Why the level of ketosis needed depends on the condition being treated

How plant compounds may mimic key effects of ketones

“There’s a huge overlap in terms of how polyphenols affect cells and how ketones affect cells.”

Dr. Bernstein emphasizes that chasing high ketone numbers, especially through ultra-processed “keto” foods, can miss the underlying mechanisms driving mental health improvements.

Instead, he points to a broader approach: whole foods, polyphenol-rich plants, supportive lifestyle practices, and careful coordination with medical care.

“Medication reductions can be a part of this, but they have to be doing that in concert with their prescriber.”

The Takeaway:

Ketosis alone isn’t the intervention. Food quality, plant compounds, sleep, movement, and medication oversight all shape outcomes, and in many cases, a less extreme approach may deliver comparable benefits with fewer risks.

