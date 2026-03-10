Why Bright Lights at Night Could Be Disrupting Your Metabolism (and Sleep)

Most of us think about sleep hygiene in terms of bedtime routines or cutting caffeine.

But according to Dave Asprey, creator of the biohacking movement and Danger Coffee, the lighting in your home—especially at night—may be one of the most overlooked factors affecting sleep quality, metabolic health, and even daily energy.

In this clip, he explains why bright LED lighting after sunset can send the wrong signals to your brain and body, and shares a few simple fixes.

Clip Highlights

Bright LED lighting at night can disrupt sleep signals

Asprey recommends dimming lights as soon as the sun goes down and switching to warmer or red light sources in the evening.

“ The 3000K, the bright, glaring, harsh white blue lights. Those are the metabolically most harmful.”

Red light may be the least disruptive option at night

Unlike bright white or blue-heavy LEDs, dim red light appears to have minimal impact on sleep.

“There’s one get-out-of-jail-free card at night: dim red light doesn’t affect your sleep at all.”

Even tiny lights in the bedroom may affect sleep quality

Asprey says small LEDs from electronics or smoke detectors can still stimulate the brain during sleep.

“That little blinky green thing on your smoke detector is ruining the quality of your sleep—even though you’re asleep. We are that sensitive.”

Screen brightness may contribute to eye strain and metabolic stress

He suggests experimenting with dark mode screens (dark background with light text) to reduce visual strain.

“ If you think about it, we never stare into the sun to find a little black dot in front of it. Instead, we stare at the starry sky in order to find little pinpoints of light. Visual strain drives metabolic stress, which drives full-body strain.”

Takeaway

The modern indoor lighting environment is very different from the natural light-dark cycles humans evolved with—and even small adjustments may make a meaningful difference for sleep and metabolic health.

