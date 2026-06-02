Why Blood Sugar Volatility Sabotages Performance

Have you ever noticed that some meals leave you energized while others leave you slumped over your desk an hour later?

In this new expert series with Gillian Goddard, MD, an endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, we discuss the everyday habits silently shaping our metabolic health—from blood sugar swings and energy crashes to insulin resistance and brain function.

In this first clip, Dr. Goddard breaks down the “blood sugar roller coaster” many people unknowingly ride every day.

Clip Highlights

Why blood sugar spikes are often followed by rapid crashes

“The blood sugar goes spiking up throughout the body. That triggers the pancreas to pour out insulin, and then the blood sugars are dropping just as precipitously as they rose.”

How low-fiber, low-protein meals can contribute to volatile blood sugar

What insulin is doing behind the scenes after you eat

Why people often crave more carbs after an energy crash

How the cycle can become self-perpetuating over time

“The challenge is that people intuitively solve that problem by consuming more carbohydrates.”

Takeaway

That afternoon crash—and pressing call from the vending machine—isn’t always about a lack of willpower or motivation. For many people, it may be tied to the cycle of rapid blood sugar spikes and drops happening throughout the day.

“You can really end up on this roller coaster because you eat a lot of carbs, your blood sugar spikes and drops.”

🔜 Coming Soon: The Best Immediate Fix for a Blood Sugar Crash

Article behind the interview: How Blood Sugar Crashes Are Secretly Killing Your Leadership

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