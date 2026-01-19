I’ve spent the better part of the last year living outside the U.S., and every time I step off that first flight back on American soil—no matter the city—there is one marked contrast I notice: everyone looks grey.

In the midst of back-to-back expert series on mental health and nutrition, it felt like a good time to pause and add my own observations on lifestyle. We’re getting a lot of things wrong, you guys.

I’ve realized that the real health problem isn’t just what we eat… it’s how we live.

Processed food is in every country; there’s no escaping it. But in the U.S., our lifestyle amplifies that harm. The frantic pace coupled with sedentary behavior, the screens, the isolation, and the relentless “hustle” create a low-grade stress stream we swim in so constantly that we’ve stopped seeing it.

It took almost a year and a half away from NYC for my nervous system to fully settle. Then just as I was preparing to hike a volcano, the universe pulled the emergency brake: I slammed my toe into my suitcase—the very symbol of my freedom swiftly took it away.

Forced Stillness.

Suddenly I was sedentary, watching what slowing down actually does to me physically, emotionally, and at a soul level. I’ve spent over two decades grinding toward some ever-receding idea of “success.” But being sidelined has forced me to revisit a question I’ve always grappled with: What’s the rush?

Chronic movement without mindfulness can exhaust the nervous system.

I recently spent several weeks entertaining two different paths: a return to my old NYC life for six months for a contract, or continuing on my current journey. I tried to convince myself it was the right move professionally, but my gut was loud. Existing in that ambiguity briefly confirmed something I already knew: I don’t want to be grey again after living in technicolor.

Leaving Manhattan after twenty-plus years allowed me to breathe again; leaving the United States breathed life back into me.

The woman who relished the cold stillness of Central Park in the snow now craves the heavy silence of a warm tropical night under the stars, frizzy curls included.

I’ve lived in a country for the past year where I don’t speak the language, yet I’ve felt more connected to people than I did in my last few years in post-COVID Manhattan. Connection, I’ve learned from the cancer researchers I’ve interviewed, isn’t just emotional—it’s biological. It shapes our cellular health.

We need to get back to the basics:

Sunshine that isn’t through a window, behind sunglasses, or shielded with 50+ SPF

Time in nature that isn’t labeled a “workout” or a bid for sanity amongst chaos (ahem, Central Park)

Fewer screens, more eye contact

More hellos and good mornings, less heads-down hurry

Real community, not “networking”

Less material, more substance

Sleep that isn’t hacked

Movement that feels like life, not punishment

Less shoes, more toes (but mind your suitcase!)

Everything you could ever need arriving at your door with just a click is appealing, but at what cost? Maybe the good stuff is less about the efficiency of Uber Eats and more about wandering a market, rifling through a pile of vegetables, and choosing your own perfectly imperfect zucchini.

​​What began as a break from city life has changed how I think about where and how I want to live. I’m choosing to root in the quiet, where life moves closer to neutral than overdrive.

As a Type-A New Yorker (and an Aries), “fast” has always been my speed. But I don’t want that anymore. I want slow mornings, slow walking, slow talking, slow food, slow love, and connection.

This broken toe didn’t just slow me down; it clarified what I want life to feel like. Success, to me, isn’t about the grind. It’s about the raw honesty we allow into our lives, the little things, and—most importantly—how gently we treat our nervous system.

When you know, you know. And what I know is this: the U.S. has a lot of work to do.

Try this this week: Step outside sans sunglasses, slow down your mornings, or give a hello to a stranger. Your nervous system and your health might thank you.