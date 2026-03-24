What Happens Before Ketosis?

Most people associate the benefits of keto with ketosis itself. But according to metabolic psychiatry researcher and clinician Erin Louise Bellamy, PhD, a lot may start shifting before ketones even enter the picture.

“We don’t know fully. It’s kind of a mix of a lot of things.”

These early changes reflect improvements in overall metabolic health. That includes reductions in inflammation, more stable blood sugar, improved insulin sensitivity, and better mitochondrial function. In other words, the systems responsible for producing and using energy begin to work more efficiently.

“We are improving the health of our mitochondria… the things that make us tick and work and do.”

Just as important is what’s being removed. By cutting out ultra-processed foods, the body is no longer dealing with constant spikes and crashes, giving it space to recalibrate.

“By removing the assault, like the ultra-processed foods, you’re giving the body a more even playing field.”

And that shift doesn’t require jumping straight into strict keto. For people starting with a lower-carb, whole-food approach, Bellamy suggests focusing on simple, accessible changes first:

Prioritize whole, minimally processed foods

Build meals around vegetables, especially leafy greens

Include a mix of protein sources and fats

Choose higher-quality animal protein when possible, within budget

Simply stabilizing blood sugar and reducing dietary volatility can already lead to noticeable changes.

Importantly, this way of eating isn’t necessarily out of reach. As hunger stabilizes, people tend to snack less and eat less often, which can offset food costs and make a whole-food, lower-carb approach more accessible than it seems.

“It can work out more or less the same, or even cheaper, to be focused on real whole foods.”

In practice, that means prioritizing quality where possible, while staying within your budget.

Clip Highlights

What may be happening metabolically before ketosis

Why benefits can begin with removing ultra-processed foods

How blood sugar and insulin start to stabilize early on

Practical ways to begin a lower-carb, whole-food approach

Why this approach may be more affordable than expected

Takeaway

You don’t need to reach ketosis to start seeing benefits. Many of the foundational shifts begin earlier than most people think, with changes to food quality and metabolic stability.

🔜 Coming Soon: Can Ketones Quiet “Food Noise”?

Article behind the interview: Why Experts Are Exploring Ketogenic Therapy for Mental Health

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