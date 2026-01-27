What Depression Isn’t: Rethinking the Chemical Imbalance Narrative

For decades, many people were told that depression is caused by a “chemical imbalance” in the brain, often framed as a serotonin deficiency.

According to Dr. Matthew Bernstein, board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, that explanation didn’t come from neuroscience research itself, but from a simplified clinical narrative that took hold in medicine and popular culture.

In this clip, he explains why most serious researchers no longer support that model—and what it helps explain about why medications don’t always restore full mental health.

Clip Highlights:

The “chemical imbalance” explanation has been widely debunked in neuroscience research

Many researchers do not believe depression is simply a serotonin deficiency

“No true depression researcher truly believes that. But generally I think that, medications can be effective, but they're working way downstream from the primary problem.”

Psychiatric medications may help some people, but they act far downstream from the root issue

Side effects and incomplete recovery may reflect that medications aren’t correcting an underlying imbalance

If depression were purely a chemical deficiency, full recovery would be far more common in clinical practice

“If it were correcting a chemical imbalance, people would get back to their full version of health often, right? They had that chemical imbalance, but we don't really see that in clinical practice most of the time.”

Takeaway:

This perspective doesn’t dismiss medication, but it challenges the idea that mental health conditions can be reduced to a single missing brain chemical.

🔜 Coming Soon: Healing vs. Managing: Rethinking Mental Health Treatment