There’s No One “Perfect” Human Diet—But There Is One Common Thread

In this next clip of the series, Amanda King ND, integrative metabolic oncology nutritionist and naturopath, challenges the idea that humans are meant to eat one universal diet.

Instead, King contends that our biology evolved alongside geography, and that the most important dietary principle isn’t macros or food pyramids, but to eat what the earth provides. The conversation reframes nutrition less as a prescription and more as a return to ecological logic.

“There’s no one typical diet that’s right for a human because we live all over the planet, so we can adapt and we can eat whatever’s in our environment, wherever we are. But the one main theme that runs through all of that is that it comes from the earth.”

Clip Highlights:

Humans evolved to eat regionally, not universally

Traditional diets reflect local ecosystems, not global guidelines

Modern diet rules often ignore biological and geographic diversity

The distinction between natural foods and industrial food systems

The argument that large-scale monocrop agriculture is historically recent

Why King sees ultra-processed inputs as disconnected from human biology

“We need to take ourselves all the way back to the Paleolithic era, and we did not have vast country-sized farms of wheat and corn growing. It is not a natural thing. This is a manmade phenomenon.”

Takeaway:

King’s position is that dietary health starts with asking a simple question: Did this come directly from the earth, or from an industrial process?

