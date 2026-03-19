The Right Way to Start Keto for Mental Health

Most people think starting keto is as simple as cutting carbs and increasing fat. But when it comes to mental health, the process is more nuanced, and moving too fast may actually make symptoms worse before they improve, according to metabolic psychiatry researcher and clinician Erin Louise Bellamy, PhD.

In this first clip of the series, she explains why the commonly cited 2:1 ratio isn’t one-size-fits-all, and why a slower approach works better.

The 2:1 ratio refers to fat compared to combined protein and carbohydrates. In simple terms, you add your protein and carbs together, then aim for about double that amount in fat.

But this level of precision isn’t where most people should begin, and some see benefits at lower ratios, around 1.5:1, or even from going moderately low-carb.

“If you jump right in… you might run the risk of things getting worse before they get better.”

For some people, particularly those dealing with anxiety or depression, rapid dietary shifts can feel overwhelming, both mentally and physically. Early changes in fuel use and ketone production can temporarily worsen symptoms in the first couple of weeks of the transition.

Instead of jumping straight into strict keto, Bellamy suggests a more sustainable path:

Remove ultra-processed foods first

Shift to whole, recognizable foods (“what your grandparents would call food”)

Gradually lower carbohydrates (roughly 90–130g/day as a starting range)

Only then consider a more targeted ketogenic approach

At that stage, simply stabilizing blood sugar without obsessing over macros can already lead to noticeable improvements.

Depending on symptoms, diagnosis, and overall health, there may be specific risks to consider—another reason a slower, more informed approach outperforms a rushed one.

“Just the fact that you’re eating real food is a big change, and you’ll get more stable blood sugar levels from just going low carb, even if the protein and the fats are all over the place.”

Clip Highlights

What the 2:1 keto ratio actually means (and how it’s calculated)

Why some people do well at lower ratios like 1.5:1

The risk of worsening anxiety or depression in the first few weeks

Why removing ultra-processed foods is the most important first step

A more sustainable progression: real food → lower carb → targeted ketosis

Takeaway

Keto for mental health isn’t just about hitting a ratio—it’s about how you get there.

“We are turning the food pyramid upside down.”

🔜 Coming Soon: What Happens Before Ketosis?

Article behind the interview: Why Experts Are Exploring Ketogenic Therapy for Mental Health

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