The Metabolic Markers That Reveal Hidden Disease Risk

In this clip, Amanda King, ND, an integrative metabolic oncology nutritionist and naturopath, describes a phenomenon known as TOFI—thin outside, fat inside—where outward appearance masks serious metabolic dysfunction.

People may look slim, but their blood work tells a different story: high insulin, elevated HbA1c, systemic inflammation, and nutrient deficiencies that quietly increase disease risk.

King posits that guessing about health is no longer acceptable when simple testing can reveal what’s really happening beneath the surface.

“Really, the best thing somebody can do for their health if they really want to avoid cancer is, test.”

Clip Highlights:

TOFI: metabolically unhealthy people who appear lean

High insulin and inflammation can exist without visible weight gain

Exercise and “healthy eating” don’t guarantee metabolic health

Standard blood panels reveal early warning signs

Tracking labs over time is more powerful than a single snapshot

“There is no pre-diabetes, there’s only diabetes or not. You’ve either got it, or you don’t.”

What King Recommends Testing:

King starts with what she describes as a full panel of blood; all of the basics— standard labs that reveal metabolic stress:

CBC (Complete Blood Count)

CMP (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel)

LFTs (Liver Function Tests)

HbA1c, glucose, insulin, C-peptide

Inflammation markers

Vitamin levels (especially D + B12)

Thyroid panel

Iron panel

LDH (lactate dehydrogenase)

Her emphasis isn’t just on a single test result, but on patterns over time. She recommends repeating panels roughly every six months to track direction and whether the body is moving toward resilience or dysfunction.

“While it might seem expensive from the outset, it’s nothing compared to the cost of having to deal with a cancer that’s come in.”

Takeaway:

You can’t assess metabolic health by appearance—only by data.

“Prevention is worth a thousand cures.”

