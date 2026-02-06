The Hidden Fat Linked to Inflammation and Cancer Risk

In this first clip of a new series with Amanda King ND, integrative metabolic oncology nutritionist and naturopath, I ask about visceral fat for an upcoming article exploring its connection to cancer. Visceral fat is the kind that packs around organs and carries the highest metabolic risk.

This conversation was recorded before the release of the newest U.S. federal nutrition guidelines.

King’s answer widens into a bigger conversation about modern eating patterns, inflammation, and how today’s ultra-processed diet may be shaping long-term health.

This is one expert’s framework for thinking about fat, fuel, and what may be driving chronic disease.

“What drives cancer? Inflammation. Massive driver of cancer. It’s one of the hallmarks of cancer.”

Clip Highlights:

Visceral fat is strongly associated with excess calorie intake, particularly from sugar, refined carbohydrates, and overconsumption of low-nutrient processed foods

Many commonly consumed ultra-processed foods share a similar formula: refined grains + industrial seed oils

“It’s very easy to overeat those sorts of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods.”

King posits that certain traditional fats (olive oil, butter, ghee, coconut oil, animal fats) have been culturally demonized despite a long history in human diets

Chronic inflammation is described as a major driver of disease, including cancer, and diet is positioned as a key contributor to inflammatory load

The modern plate, in King’s view, is disproportionately carbohydrate-heavy compared to what supports metabolic health

The broader claim: current nutrition guidance may require fundamental rethinking

Takeaway:

King challenges mainstream assumptions about fat, carbohydrates, and inflammation—and invites a reexamination of what we consider a “normal” diet.

“We need to flip nutrition on its head.”

🔜 Coming Soon: What Humans Are Actually Meant to Eat

