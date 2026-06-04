The Best Immediate Fix for a Blood Sugar Crash

What should you actually do when you hit that mid-afternoon crash and suddenly feel exhausted and desperate for sugar or caffeine?

In this clip, endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, Gillian Goddard, MD, explains both the immediate fix for a blood sugar crash and the longer-term strategy for preventing the cycle from happening over and over again.

Clip Highlights

What to eat when you’re crashing after a meal

“You can solve the problem in the moment with a mixed snack that does have a little bit of a simple carbohydrate in it, but also has some protein, some complex carbohydrates, and maybe a little healthy fat.”

Why pairing carbs with protein and fat may help stabilize energy

“The classic example of this is crackers with peanut butter.”

How simple carbohydrates can give a quick boost while protein, fat, and fiber help sustain it

Why recurring crashes may point back to specific meals or eating patterns

“ For most of us, this is pretty intuitive. We look back and we're like, ‘oh, every time I have that pasta or pizza for lunch I’m asleep at my desk afterwards.’”

The importance of looking for patterns in your own symptoms and energy levels

Takeaway

The immediate goal during a blood sugar crash isn’t just to consume more sugar—it’s to combine quick energy with protein, fat, and fiber to help avoid another rapid spike and drop. Longer term, the bigger solution may be identifying which meals consistently trigger the cycle for you in the first place.

🔜 Coming Soon: Normal Labs Don’t Always Mean Healthy Glucose Metabolism

Article behind the interview: How Blood Sugar Crashes Are Secretly Killing Your Leadership

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