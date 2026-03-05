Morning Light May Be the Most Important Metabolic Signal of Your Day

We tend to think about light as either “bright” or “dim.”

But Dave Asprey, creator of the biohacking movement and Danger Coffee, argues that light is more complex than that and more biologically instructive.

“Just like food has fat and carbohydrates and protein, light has different ways it signals you. It has the brightness of the light, it has the angle of the light, and then it has the different colors of the light.”

In this clip, he breaks down why the type and timing of light exposure may shape energy, sleep, and metabolic signaling throughout the day.

Clip Highlights

Why brightness, angle, and color of light send different signals to the body

The case for morning outdoor light exposure and why he recommends going outside shortly after waking

“The most important signal to wake your body up and give you energy all day and good sleep at night is go outside in the morning as soon as you can, without sunglasses or even regular glasses on, for 10 minutes.”

The role of ultraviolet light in circadian timing

“Getting a small dose of ultraviolet light into your eyes sets your circadian clock.”

His belief that daily sunlight is necessary, not optional

He also discusses sunlight’s role in vitamin D production

“The ultraviolet light from sunlight, 20 minutes a day, will transform the vitamin D in your body into the active form of vitamin D, which helps with dozens and dozens of metabolic diseases.”

The relationship between sunlight, circadian biology, and vitamin D metabolism is an area of ongoing research. Light is well established as a primary environmental signal for human physiology, particularly in circadian regulation. How much, when, and what kind may matter more than we’ve historically acknowledged.

Takeaway

If nutrition is information for the body, light may be one of its most powerful messengers. The timing and quality of that signal could influence far more than mood or visibility.

“There’s no reason to be afraid of getting 20 minutes of sunlight every day. It is necessary.”

