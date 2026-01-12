Metabolic Psychiatry: Mental Health Beyond Neurotransmitters

For decades, mental health has largely been framed as a chemical problem—imbalances in neurotransmitters, receptors that need adjusting, symptoms managed downstream.

This series explores a different lens emerging within the field of metabolic psychiatry, including research into ketogenic diets as a potential therapeutic tool.

In this first clip, Dr. Matthew Bernstein, board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, explains why that model is incomplete, and why many researchers are now looking upstream at how the brain creates and uses energy.

“It’s really mostly not about neurotransmitters. That’s one big difference between this metabolic view of mental health and the standard view of mental health.”

Clip Highlights:

Mental health is often framed as a neurotransmitter problem—but many key mechanisms sit upstream of neurotransmitters

The brain’s ability to create energy and maintain healthy mitochondria plays a central role

Ketones provide an alternative fuel source that may bypass brain insulin resistance

Improvements in mitochondrial health, inflammation, and oxidative stress matter for brain function

Ketogenic diets have been shown to increase brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), supporting neurogenesis and brain flexibility

The gut–brain axis and microbiome are likely part of this picture as well

“It’s about this additional source of fuel of ketones, bypassing brain insulin resistance, and improving mitochondrial health through mitophagy and mitochondrial biogenesis.”

The Takeaway:

Metabolic psychiatry is expanding the conversation around mental health by examining energy metabolism, inflammation, and brain resilience. Ketogenic diets are one area of active research, providing insight into mechanisms that go far beyond neurotransmitters alone.

“Most of this is about energetics and the brain’s ability to create energy, to create healthy cells, have healthy mitochondria, reduce inflammation.”

🔜 Coming Soon: How small dietary and lifestyle changes can support mental health—and when a full ketogenic approach might be warranted.