Light Is a Nutrient. It Might Matter More Than Food.

We talk endlessly about diet quality. Whole foods. Ultra-processed foods. Macros. Seed oils.

But what if we’re missing something even more foundational?

In this new series, I sat down with Dave Asprey, creator of the biohacking movement and Danger Coffee, to unpack a concept that doesn’t get nearly enough attention in mainstream health conversations: light as a biological input.

“If I had to choose between giving up natural sunlight and giving up whole foods, I’d be sad to give up whole foods, but I’d rather have the sun and ultra-processed food than ultra-processed food and no sun. It’s that important for our existence.”

Clip Highlights:

Why light functions as a biological signal, not just illumination “Light is another nutrient just like food. It’s that important.”

How morning, midday, and evening light send different metabolic instructions

The concept of a “whole light diet,” from infrared to UV

Why bright overhead light at night may confuse your circadian rhythm

The analogy between the “low-fat” dogma of the 1980s and modern sun avoidance

Why he says he’d choose natural sunlight over perfect nutrition if forced to pick

Asprey argues that human biology evolved under full-spectrum sunlight—red and infrared at sunrise and sunset, bright overhead light at midday, darkness at night. Our metabolism, hormone signaling, and sleep architecture are synchronized to that pattern.

He posits that artificial light, particularly bright, narrow-spectrum overhead light at night, can disrupt that timing signal.

“In all of human history, there’s never been any light at night. Is it any wonder that part of your body is trying to stay awake and part of it’s trying to go to sleep, and your metabolism doesn’t work?”

The idea reframes light as a metabolic input, a concept rooted in circadian biology, endocrinology, and evolutionary biology, and one that continues to be studied.

Takeaway:

At minimum, this conversation expands the definition of nutrition beyond just what we eat to include the environmental signals that shape how our cells interpret it.

“Your body is elegantly designed to consume the whole spectrum of light available outside at the time that Mother Nature produces it.”

🔜 Coming Soon: How to Use Light for Energy and Sleep

Article behind the interview: How Light, Exercise, and Sleep Fuel Your Metabolism

