Is Food the Future of Mental Health Care?

If medications worked by correcting a core biological problem in the brain, stopping them wouldn’t be so destabilizing.

In this final clip of the series, Dr. Matthew Bernstein, board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, explains a crucial—but often misunderstood—distinction in mental health care: the difference between withdrawal effects and illness relapse, and how that confusion shapes the way psychiatric treatments are evaluated.

He contrasts medication-based care with metabolic approaches, highlighting that the brain may respond differently when a treatment supports healing rather than symptom suppression.

“Unlike medications where you’re just blocking certain receptors, there’s no real healing process going on in the brain. We actually think this treatment [ketogenic therapy] has the potential to create a healing process in the brain.”

Clip Highlights:

Why medication discontinuation often triggers symptoms that aren’t relapse

How withdrawal effects get misinterpreted as illness returning

“When someone’s been on a medication for three years and they come off it abruptly, they’re going to go into withdrawal and have lots of symptoms—but that’s because they’re withdrawing from medications, not necessarily that their illness has come back.”

Why metabolic therapies don’t produce the same rebound effect

What epilepsy research reveals about how slowly medical systems change

Why mental health may be uniquely primed for grassroots disruption

The Takeaway:

In epilepsy, ketogenic therapy has been shown, across decades of research, to work when medications fail. And yet, it’s still rarely offered as a first-line treatment.

That history raises a question: if a treatment produces better outcomes but doesn’t fit neatly into existing systems—medical, pharmaceutical, or cultural—how long does it take before it becomes standard care?

Mental health may be approaching that inflection point.

“There are so many millions of people who are dissatisfied with the outcomes they’ve gotten through mental health treatment, and I think there’s real potential for a grassroots effort to take charge of people’s own lives.”

