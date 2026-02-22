Is Cancer a Disease of Metabolism?

In this final clip of the series, Amanda King, ND, an integrative metabolic oncology nutritionist and naturopath, challenges the framework that calories in/calories out is what matters most for health.

She argues that something more foundational is at play: metabolic dysfunction.

King says she still regularly hears from patients that their physicians tell them, “Your diet does not affect cancer.”

Her view is different.

“There is no understanding within the conventional medicine yet about the metabolic aspects of cancer, but cancer is a disease of metabolism, which means that it’s preventable.”

Clip Highlights:

Why “calories in, calories out” misses the bigger metabolic picture

“This idea of metabolic dysfunction is a really important one because people have been told for years that it doesn’t really matter what you put into your body.”

The argument that cancer is driven by metabolic dysfunction, not just genetics

Why she believes this framing is a message of hope, not doom

“Because it’s a disease of metabolism and not of genes, it’s within your power.”

King’s argument is that if we reduce visceral fat, remove metabolic drivers, and support immune resilience, we change the terrain in which cancer develops.

This reflects her interpretation of emerging research on metabolism and cancer biology, an area of ongoing study across medical disciplines.

Takeaway:

If cancer risk is influenced by metabolic health, then metabolic health becomes part of the risk conversation.

“You can change the outcome. It is within your power.”

