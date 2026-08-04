How to Get More Minerals From Your Food

In the first three clips of this series, Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a food scientist and CEO of Mendocino Food Consulting, explained why minerals matter for cellular energy and why they may be less abundant in our food than they once were.

In this clip, he shares practical strategies for getting more minerals from the foods you eat.

Clip Highlights

Eat the peel—when it makes sense

“The skin also is where pesticides accumulate... all the good stuff accumulates, but all the bad stuff too.”

Don’t shy away from bitter foods

“Things that unfortunately tend to be a little more bitter... they tend to contain a lot of minerals.”

Try to eat a variety of colorful plants

“Try to eat the rainbow... that means you’re getting different sources of minerals.”

Don’t pour those minerals down the drain

“If you’re steaming it or boiling it, it’s just kind of going to fall into the water... you boil some broccoli, well, you drink the water.”

Choose organic when eating the peel, if you can

“The minerals and the pesticides... both accumulate.”

Takeaway

Eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including more leafy greens, preserving cooking liquid when practical, and choosing high-quality or organic produce when eating the peel are simple strategies that may help you get more minerals from your diet.

🔜 Coming Soon: Why Gut Health Matters for Mineral Absorption

Article behind the interview: How Mineral Deficiencies Can Lead to Fatigue and Brain Fog

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