Last week, Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a food scientist and CEO of Mendocino Food Consulting, explained why modern farming may be reducing the mineral content of our food. In this next clip, he explains why those minerals are so essential in the first place.

According to Le, minerals serve as essential cofactors that enable the enzymes inside our mitochondria to convert the food we eat into ATP—the molecule that powers virtually every cell in the body.

Clip Highlights

How minerals help your cells produce energy

“A co-factor is like the heart and soul of these enzymes. It’s what makes them work.”

Why minerals like manganese are so important

“Without it, you’re kind of just missing the thing that actually does it.”

What can happen when mineral-dependent enzymes don’t function properly

“You can end up with fatigue. You can end up with certain disorders in which you’re missing the mitochondrial action.”

Why minerals also help protect your cells during energy production

“If there’s no way to clean it up, that can also be a problem.”

Takeaway

Minerals aren't just nutrients—they help the enzymes that power your cells do their jobs.

🔜 Coming Soon: Why Protein, Fat, and Carbs Aren't the Whole Story

Article behind the interview: How Mineral Deficiencies Can Lead to Fatigue and Brain Fog

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