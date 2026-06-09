Can You Have Normal Labs and Still Be Insulin Resistant?

Can you have normal annual labs, like fasting glucose and routine metabolic markers, and still be insulin resistant?

In this clip, endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, Gillian Goddard, MD, explains why the answer is yes, and why standard lab work can miss important patterns in glucose metabolism.

Clip Highlights

Why normal fasting glucose doesn’t always rule out insulin resistance or glucose dysfunction

“The short answer to that is absolutely.”

The difference between impaired fasting glucose and impaired glucose tolerance

“Impaired glucose tolerance is what we’re usually talking about when we’re talking about these crashes after eating certain types of foods.”

Why post-meal blood sugar crashes can still occur even when fasting labs look normal

Why A1C—your average blood sugar over three months—can appear “normal” even when glucose is spiking and crashing

“A1C also can be deceptively normal though.”

How two people with the same A1C can have very different blood sugar patterns over time

Takeaway

Normal lab results don’t always reflect how your body is handling glucose throughout the day. You can have an “average” that looks fine on paper while still experiencing significant blood sugar spikes and crashes that are affecting your energy, focus, and more.

🔜 Coming Soon: Food Noise, Carb Cravings, and Insulin Resistance

Article behind the interview: How Blood Sugar Crashes Are Secretly Killing Your Leadership

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