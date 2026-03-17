Can You Change Your Sleep Chronotype With Light?

Sleep chronotypes are often described as fixed: some people are early risers, others naturally stay up late.

But according to Dave Asprey, creator of the biohacking movement and Danger Coffee, light exposure may play a bigger role than many people realize.

In this final clip of the series, he discusses how controlling light at night—particularly reducing bright artificial light—may influence sleep timing and circadian rhythms.

Clip Highlights

Asprey notes that sleep researchers commonly describe several chronotypes, including the well-known “night owl.”

“It is absolutely true that there are four different types of sleep chronotypes. I have the sleep chronotype of the night owl.”

He says learning to control his light environment helped shift his own sleep schedule.

“My entire life I went to sleep at 2:00 AM, and I could not change it to save my life—until I learned how to control my light.”

Even people who prefer late schedules may benefit from limiting bright artificial light in the evening.

“Just because you’re a night owl doesn’t mean you’re allowed to have bright light at night.”

Takeaway

Humans evolved under consistent patterns of daylight and darkness, yet modern environments often expose us to bright light late into the evening.

According to Asprey, adjusting light exposure—especially reducing bright light at night—may be one way to influence sleep timing and support healthier circadian rhythms.

“If you’re a night owl, have red light. The night owls were meant to be sitting around a fire waiting for lions to eat us. So don’t act like it’s daytime if you’re a night owl.”

🔜 Coming Soon: Revisiting the Links Between Mental Health and Metabolic Health

Article behind the interview: How Light, Exercise, and Sleep Fuel Your Metabolism

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