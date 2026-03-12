Can Light Affect Your Mood, Mitochondria, and Metabolism?

Light does more than simply help us see.

According to Dave Asprey, creator of the biohacking movement and Danger Coffee, light may function as a biological signal that influences systems throughout the body, from sleep regulation to metabolism.

Clip Highlights

Asprey argues that light isn’t just something we see—it may be a foundational input for life itself.

“So light’s a drug, light’s a nutrient. And if we pretend like light is just something we see, we’re missing a huge part of how life happens itself. There would be no life without light from the sun.”

He points to mitochondria, often called the “powerhouses” of the cell, as one example of how the body may interact with light.

“Your mitochondria have photoreceptors on them. They’re there for a reason.”

Asprey cites research suggesting nighttime light exposure could influence mental health.

“Light is such a powerful influencer of wakefulness and sleepiness that a study in Japan of 800 men found that the amount of street light that leaks around curtains increased depression by 69 percent.”

He says reconnecting with daylight and darkness was a key part of improving his own health.

“That’s why I sleep in a room that is pitch black, and I go outside first thing in the morning. I connected my body to Mother Nature's cycles, and my metabolism works again.”

Takeaway

Humans evolved under predictable cycles of daylight and darkness, yet modern environments are filled with artificial light at night and far less natural light during the day.

Asprey argues that viewing light as a biological input, and not just illumination, may change how we think about sleep, metabolism, and overall health.

🔜 Coming Soon: Redefining the Night Owl—Light, Chronotypes, and Behavior

Article behind the interview: How Light, Exercise, and Sleep Fuel Your Metabolism

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