Beyond Diet: The Hidden Factors Affecting Blood Sugar

Most of us think of blood sugar regulation in terms of food, maybe exercise. But stress, sleep, and even frequent travel can also influence how our bodies respond to glucose.

In this clip, endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, Gillian Goddard, MD, explains how cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, can increase insulin resistance, even in people who otherwise have normal glucose metabolism.

Clip Highlights

Why stress can make you more insulin resistant

“When our cortisol levels are high, even if you don’t have insulin resistance, you are more insulin resistant than when your cortisol levels are lower.”

How cortisol naturally rises and falls throughout the day

Why we experience an afternoon energy slump and the cultural traditions that evolved around it, from siestas to afternoon tea.

What happens when chronic stress disrupts your cortisol rhythm

"When you are under a lot of stress, you can sometimes lose that diurnal variation or get spikes at times when your cortisol levels should be low."

How elevated stress can cause cortisol spikes at times when levels should be low, potentially affecting glucose regulation throughout the day.

Why sleep matters for metabolic health

“Lack of sleep raises cortisol. If you’re not getting an adequate amount of sleep, that will also raise your cortisol levels.”

The impact of frequent travel and time zone changes

“Frequent travel across many time zones also really throws off our diurnal variation of cortisol.”

Takeaway

Metabolic health isn’t just about what’s on your plate. Stress, sleep quality, circadian rhythms, and travel can all influence insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation.

For busy professionals, executives, and frequent travelers, these factors may quietly contribute to metabolic dysfunction long before blood sugar problems become obvious.

“There are lots of things that may be common in a high functioning executive day-to-day life that can increase insulin resistance.”

This concludes my interview series with Dr. Goddard on insulin resistance, glucose regulation, and metabolic health. If you've been following along, I'd love to know: What was the most surprising insight you learned from the series?

🔜 Coming Soon: Mineral Deficiencies and Fatigue

Article behind the interview: How Blood Sugar Crashes Are Secretly Killing Your Leadership

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