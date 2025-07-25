A Personal Letter: Is There Such a Thing As Too Much Freedom?
What the most restrictive diet I ever tried taught me about freedom—and the power of self-imposed limits.
“Freedom is scary.”
A good friend embarking on their next chapter said this to me recently. I couldn’t agree more.
Is there such a thing as too much freedom?
We talk about “food freedom”—the non-diet holy grail—as the ultimate goal. And maybe it is. But it may not always look like throwing all caution to the wind.
I’ve designed a life that gives me a lot of…
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