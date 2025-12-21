Jennifer’s Substack

January 2026

Is Food the Future of Mental Health Care?
What metabolic psychiatry suggests about brain healing, medications, and mental health
  Jennifer Sweenie
2:07
What Depression Isn’t: Rethinking the Chemical Imbalance Narrative
A leading metabolic psychiatry expert explains why this long-standing narrative no longer holds—and what it overlooks in mental health treatment.
  Jennifer Sweenie
1:00
Why Food Quality Matters More Than Ketone Levels
What 'processed keto' gets wrong—and why food quality, lifestyle, and medical oversight shape mental health outcomes
  Jennifer Sweenie
1:40
What Living Outside the U.S. Taught Me About America’s Biggest Health Problem (It’s Not Just the Food)
How a broken toe clarified the importance of lifestyle, slowing down, and choosing heart over hustle.
  Jennifer Sweenie
You Don’t Have to Start With Full Ketosis
A metabolic psychiatry expert explains when incremental dietary changes may be enough—and when ketosis matters more.
  Jennifer Sweenie
1:39
Metabolic Psychiatry: Mental Health Beyond Neurotransmitters
Kicking off a new series exploring how diet, lifestyle, and brain energetics are reshaping the conversation around mental health — and how these…
  Jennifer Sweenie
2:09
Help Me Decide What Comes Next
I’m making some shifts and I want your input.
  Jennifer Sweenie
What’s to Come in 2026
The focus for this year is clear—here’s what’s next.
  Jennifer Sweenie

December 2025

