The Hidden Fat Linked to Inflammation and Cancer Risk
Kicking off a new expert series on visceral fat, ultra-processed diets, and the metabolic environment many people are living in
Feb 6
•
Jennifer Sweenie
17
5
2:19
January 2026
Is Food the Future of Mental Health Care?
What metabolic psychiatry suggests about brain healing, medications, and mental health
Jan 30
•
Jennifer Sweenie
2
1
2:07
What Depression Isn't: Rethinking the Chemical Imbalance Narrative
A leading metabolic psychiatry expert explains why this long-standing narrative no longer holds—and what it overlooks in mental health treatment.
Jan 27
•
Jennifer Sweenie
2
1
1:00
Why Food Quality Matters More Than Ketone Levels
What 'processed keto' gets wrong—and why food quality, lifestyle, and medical oversight shape mental health outcomes
Jan 22
•
Jennifer Sweenie
2
1
1:40
What Living Outside the U.S. Taught Me About America's Biggest Health Problem (It's Not Just the Food)
How a broken toe clarified the importance of lifestyle, slowing down, and choosing heart over hustle.
Jan 19
•
Jennifer Sweenie
3
2
You Don't Have to Start With Full Ketosis
A metabolic psychiatry expert explains when incremental dietary changes may be enough—and when ketosis matters more.
Jan 15
•
Jennifer Sweenie
3
1
1:39
Metabolic Psychiatry: Mental Health Beyond Neurotransmitters
Kicking off a new series exploring how diet, lifestyle, and brain energetics are reshaping the conversation around mental health — and how these…
Jan 12
•
Jennifer Sweenie
6
2
2:09
Help Me Decide What Comes Next
I'm making some shifts and I want your input.
Jan 7
•
Jennifer Sweenie
2
What's to Come in 2026
The focus for this year is clear—here's what's next.
Jan 4
•
Jennifer Sweenie
4
1
December 2025
Kids' Mental Health and Metabolic Health Are Rising Together
Mental health challenges in children are rising—and so are obesity and metabolic dysfunction. An MD explains why these trends may overlap.
Dec 21, 2025
•
Jennifer Sweenie
2
2
0:53
GLP-1s in Kids: Trade-Offs, Not Perfect Solutions
Why pediatric GLP-1 use reflects a larger metabolic crisis—and how a pediatric endocrinologist weighs risk, benefit, and reality when disease is already…
Dec 18, 2025
•
Jennifer Sweenie
1
2
2:03
Why We're Seeing Type 2 Diabetes in Kids for the First Time in History
A pediatric endocrinologist explains how puberty, genetics, and shifting diagnosis patterns are reshaping what we thought we knew.
Dec 12, 2025
•
Jennifer Sweenie
1
2:10
