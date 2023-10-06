Welcome.

I’m a health journalist, and most of my work is shaped by tight word counts and editorial space in mainstream outlets.

But behind every published piece is a longer conversation. The full interviews, the nuance, and the context often go far beyond the final word count.

That’s what I’m sharing here.

This newsletter gives you a seat at the table—direct access to the expert voices and unscripted conversations that shape my reporting. It’s not polished. It’s not packaged. It’s the part of journalism you rarely get to see.

If you're curious about metabolic health and functional nutrition, and the often gray areas of science, you’ll find that here.

Subscribe for early access to clips, behind-the-scenes context, and a smarter way to follow health reporting as it’s being built…before the final edit.

-Jennifer Sweenie